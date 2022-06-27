Kemi Afolabi Speaks On Dumping Islam To Seek Healing In Church

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has reacted to the rumours of dumping Islam to seek healing in the church over her terminal ailment lupus.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Kemi said she has received reports of different misinformation and false narratives since the news of her illness became public.

Speaking on a viral photo of her, insinuating that she visited a Church for healing, Kemi debunked the report stating she’s a Muslim and there was never a time she visited the church for healing.

According to the actress, she’s not the one in the pictures making the rounds online and everyone should disregard it.

The mother of one added that she has a personal relationship with Allah and doesn’t need anyone to get through to him.

She wrote: “Since the news of my illness became public, I have gotten reports of different misinformation and false narratives out there. I have ignored as my focus is on my well-being and health. I am a devout Muslim who believes in calling on God and seeking his face in times of need, this I have done consistently and JOY is certain in the End.”

“Sometime ago, a picture was circulating online insinuating that I had visited Christ Embassy Church for healing, I paid no attention to it because I didn’t see visiting a church or getting prayers from a pastor as a bad thing. After all we all serve same God I believe. Fast forward to Friday, I posted a video of me doing my personal Islamic supplications, @officialeelahandsome dropped a very disturbing comment today asking if I had just remembered that I was a Muslim or where was Islam when I was seeking solutions from the Church. Omg I was stunned at how insensitive human could get just to score religion points which can simply be considered as blasphemy.”

“I personally would like to use this medium to debunk such false narrative, never was there a time that I attended a church for healing, the picture circulating online is not me and I want everyone to please disregard it.”

“I have a personal relationship with Allah, I don’t need anyone to get through to him. Love, Light, prayer, support and peace.”