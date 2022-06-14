Labour Party Now Orphanage For Homeless Politicians’ — Sowore Mocks Peter Obi

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has stated that the Labour Party (LP) has become an orphanage for displaced politicians.

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, Sowore, in what appears to be a mockery, stated that the AAC polled more votes than LP in the last presidential election.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters asked members of LP and supporters of Peter Obi to join the AAC, saying the former has no structure to win an election.

Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for LP after it was clear he will not secure enough votes to win the PDP presidential ticket where he emerged as the party’s flagbearer for 2023.

“The Labour Party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless. It didn’t take long before our man ran there when he became homeless,” Sowore said in the viral video.

“The Labour Party should not have in its company somebody who managed 13 months of workers’ strike in Anambra state.

“The reason Obi left PDP was that they outplayed him with transactional politicking. Where is the structure of the Labour Party? You should ask yourself.

“In 2019, the Labour Party presidential candidate got 5,000 votes. I was allocated 33,000 votes. So even if you want to look at the structure, a structure that delivered 33,000 votes is probably bigger and better than that of 5,000 votes.

“The Labour Party and the Peter Obi people should come and join us. We are the ones who know how to stand up for you.

You said you were a governor of Anambra state. When you were a governor, did you build schools, and universities that your children could attend? Did you build hospitals in that state where you can go for treatment if you fall sick? Did you do quality roads? If it is no, why are you lying?

“I am not here to do ethnic politics, I’m not here to do religious politics. I’m here for the liberation of the Nigerian people.”