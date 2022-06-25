Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World

According to a yearly assessment from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released on Thursday, Lagos is ranked the second worst city in the world to live in.

Using the most recent 2022 Global Liveability Index data, Lagos was rated 171 out of 172 nations on the list of the world’s most livable cities for the first quarter of 2022.

This report makes the Nigerian best city the worst in Africa as Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya) continue to languish at the bottom of the list along with Lagos (Nigeria) over issues of social unrest, terrorism and conflict.

The cities with the lowest quality of life were Karachi in Pakistan, Damascus in Syria, Lagos in Nigeria, Tripoli in Libya, and Algiers in Algeria, which had scores of 30.7, 32.2, 34.2, 37.0, and 37.5, respectively.

The EIU further highlighted the top five most liveable cities in the world which are Vienna, Austria scoring 99.1; Copenhagen, Denmark with 98.0; Zurich, Switzerland with 96.3; Calgary, Canada had 96.3 and Vancouver, Canada with 96.1.

The EIU, ranked 173 cities worldwide based on a range of criteria, including infrastructure, availability of green space, crime rates, health care, and political stability. When evaluating the living circumstances of each city, the EIU looks at the standard of healthcare, education, infrastructure, stability, and culture.