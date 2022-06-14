Lagos Socialite Lara Olukotun Speaks On Her Fight With Mercy Aigbe

Lagos socialite and businesswoman, Lara Olukotun has reacted after videos of her and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in a public fight made the rounds online.

Lara’s reaction comes after Mercy Aigbe reached out to an anonymous blogger who first shared the video, stating that people did not wait for her side of the story but are already taking sides with Lara Olukotun.

In a post shared on Instagram, Lara sent out a warning, saying that she doesn’t care about Mercy Aigbe’s explanation to people.

The businesswoman said she’s not dragging anything with anyone on social media and she is not one of those that make noise online.

She added that she will face anyone who faces her and everyone will be alright.

She wrote: “Hnmmm ngbo gbo nah ngbogbo. THEY RUN KITIKITI FROM JUNCTION TO JUNCTION TO SHALAYE , KO KAN MI. ALL I KNOW IS THAT I NO DEY DRAG NOTHIN WIT ANYONE ON SOCIAL MEDIA RANT, NEVER ALL THOSE NOISE. NAH ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION…..U FACE ME, I FACE U…… EVERYONE WILL BE ALRIGHT PERIOD”