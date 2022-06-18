Lawan Overcomes ‘Machina Hurdle’ To Make APC List Of Senatorial Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has listed Ahmad Lawan, the president of the senate, as a candidate for the Yobe north senatorial district in the 2023 elections.

The news comes just hours after Bashir Machina, the district’s APC primary winner, stated that he would not step down for the Senate President.

Lawan had run for the APC presidential nomination, and just hours before the primary, Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, announced him as the party’s consensus candidate.

However, several party stakeholders, including members of the national working committee (NWC), rejected the consensus decision, and Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, went on to win the party’s ticket in the June 8 primary.

Machina said in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday that he will not withdraw from the senatorial race because he received delegates’ votes in an uncontested election.

“I’m sure he did not plan to go back to the national assembly. That is why he contested for the presidency and lost. This is democracy. The space is free. A certain period of time was given for people to want to contest. Timetables were set, guidelines were produced by the parties, and eventually elections were held,” Machina had said.

But according to the signed list of candidates seen by TheCable on Friday, Lawan is listed as the party’s candidate for Yobe north.