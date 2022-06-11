Lawan Urges Striking NASS Workers To Resume, Embrace Dialogue

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged the striking workers of the National Assembly to call off their industrial action and instead, embrace dialogue for speedy resolution of the disputes.

Lawan made the appeal at a meeting which he summoned to find a way out of the lingering issues between the workers and the management of the National Assembly.

Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday to press home their demands for payment of some allowances.

“I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions. I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this,” Lawan said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson Ola Awoniyi.