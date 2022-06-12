Legendary Nigerian Musician, Osayomore Joseph, Is Dead

Legendary highlife musician, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, is dead. He died yesterday after a protracted illness in Benin City.

The family is yet to release a statement regarding the death of Osayomore but a source within the family confirmed his death to our reporter.

The late Osayomore was survived by his wife and children. Moreso, he has hit songs to his name which include, Ighodefeyi, Alabevbo, amongst others.

Osayomore started his musical career in the Nigerian army band but later formed his own band called the “Ulele power sound”.

Meanwhile, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki mourns the death of music maestro, Osayomore Joseph.

In a statement, Obaseki described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.

“His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is remarkable. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.

“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim.”

He however commiserated with the Osayomore family, fans and friends and pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.