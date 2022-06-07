‘Let Me Be Your Last Joker’ — Ayade Seeks APC Governors Support On Presidential Bid

Ben Ayade

Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, has asked governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support his presidential bid.

In a post on Facebook, Ayade stated that his strategy to clinch the ticket of the party has been quiet and non-controversial, and that he has been in touch with delegates across the country.

“I am calling on all my colleagues to support my ambition as PRESIDENT of our great nation,” Ayade wrote.

“Mine is our collective project where shared responsibility of the incoming government lies with us all.

“My strategy has been quiet, non-controversial but in touch with the entire delegates nationwide. Let me be your last joker. Thank you so much.”

