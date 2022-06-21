Liberian President Joins ‘Buga’ Challenge

Liberian President, George Weah, has joined millions of music fans to participate in the ‘Buga’ challenge.

In a viral video on social media, Weah was seen dancing to the trending song of Nigerian Act, Kizz Daniel.

The crowd went into wild jubilation as the president danced in excitement.

During the 17th anniversary of the Congress for Democratic Change, which honors Liberians, the president was asked to show his moves, when a Disc Jockey played the song.

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’, a Tekno-assisted track, has continued to enjoy massive streaming from fans/followers around the world.