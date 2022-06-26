Makinde Okays Recruitment Of Additional 500 Amotekun Operatives

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has given his approval for the addition of 500 corps to the State Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state’s commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, released a statement on this subject on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to the statement, Makinde announced the approval at the regular security meeting with traditional chiefs, heads of security agencies, local government chairmen, and other state stakeholders.

The governor claimed that adding new corps would improve Amotekun’s operations and strengthen the state’s security infrastructure.

He said the meeting, held at the House of Parliament within the premises of the State House of Assembly, was part of his administration’s efforts to enhance security of lives and property in the state.

He added that the meeting was to get the situation report from various quarters on security as well as to dialogue on what to do as stakeholders and fine tune necessary steps.

He said the outcome would help the government to put necessary machinery in place for a safer environment

He emphasised that the security issue was a collective responsibility, adding, “Therefore, all hands must be on deck in order to curtail insecurity facing the country, in which Oyo State was not exempted.