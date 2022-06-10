Mamora Hails Tinubu Over APC Presidential Ticket Victory

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
TravMamora Hails Tinubu Over APC Presidential Ticket Victoryel Ban: Nigeria’s Plan To Red List UK, Others Not Tit-For-Tat, Says Minister
Mamora

Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, congratulated All Progressives Congress National Leader Bola Tinubu on his election as the party’s presidential flag bearer on Thursday.

Mamora’s congratulations were contained in a letter addressed personally to the former governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and 12 other presidential candidates to win the APC ticket.

Also Read: APC Ticket: Oshiomhole Hails Tinubu

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

“You have led from the front as a leader and have come thus far to the glory of God. The real battle still lies ahead in 2023.

“As you march on with confidence, may your troops be willing in your day of battle and may God’s purpose for your life be fulfilled. Congratulations, my leader.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here