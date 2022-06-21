Market Your Candidate Without Misleading Public’ — Soludo Debunks Claim On Obi’s $20m Investment

The governor of Anambra, Charles Soludo, has refuted a claim attributed to him that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, investment had made a profit for the state.

Obi served as governor of Anambra three times between 2006 and 2014, owing to a series of judicial challenges brought on by impeachment and election scheduling difficulties.

On social media, the former governor of Anambra’s presidential ambition has garnered traction among Nigerian youths.

In May, social media posts claimed that Soludo said Obi spent $20 million on behalf of the state in SABMiller Plc, now AB InBev, and that the investment is now worth $100 million.

Over the past few days, the claim again surfaced on social media platforms, including one on a Facebook page titled, ‘Lamentations of A Bishop’, that Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra has increased to $100 million.

Commenting on the post, Soludo maintained that he never made such a statement.

“Where did you read or hear me make such false statement? This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you,” the governor wrote.