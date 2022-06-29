Masari Reinstates Four Aides After APC Primaries

In order to run in the state’s All Progressives Congress gubernatorial and National Assembly primaries, four of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State’s aides resigned. They were reinstated as members of the governor’s cabinet on Wednesday.

They were Kabir Shu’aibu Charanchi who ran in the Katsina Central Senatorial zone primary, Mustapha Kanti who ran in the Daura Senatorial primary, and Faruq Jobe who ran in the gubernatorial primary.

Primary candidates for the Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency included Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir.

The state House of Assembly had previously cleared all four of the aides, who were then sworn in on Wednesday inside the cabinet office.

Governor Masari welcomed the four aides back to the cabinet after they had sworn the oath of allegiance.

He reminded them that when one contests in an election, it is either they win or lose, adding that whatever happens, life must go on.