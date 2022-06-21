May Edochie Replies Lady Who Suggested Fund Raising For Her And Her Children

May Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul has replied to a lady who suggested a donation for her and her children following her husband’s second marriage saga.

Recall that Yul Edochie had got the social media agog when he announced his marriage to colleague, Judy Austin with his first wife, May expressing displeasure over it.

Since the marriage brouhaha, May Edochie has found fame, with a lot of people expressing concern for her at all times.

May Edochie took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing at the recent AY live show in Warri, Delta State.

Reacting to the post, a fan took to the comment section saying that many people are eager to support May Edochie but do not know how they can send their funds.

The lady said she had also reached out to Tonto Dikeh to post May Edochie’s account number on her Instagram page but she’s yet to receive a response.

She wrote: “Queen May alot of people wanted to support you financially but they just didn’t know how to send funds to you. l even reached out to tonto if she could post an account number on her page so people can send there donations because people love and trust her and we know she will deliver the funds to you but king tonto never responded back.”

“May if you cud put an account number here trust me you will be blown away how much fans are itching to support you pls think about it we love you May”

Responding, May Edochie expressed appreciation to the lady but didn’t accept or rejected the offer.

She wrote: “Thank you so much”