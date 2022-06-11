May Edochie Reveals What Helps Her Situation, Amidst Husband’s Cheating Scandal

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed how her husband’s infidelity scandal has helped her discover her true identity.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, May Edochie said waking up to the love and support from her followers, friend and family keep her going.

May said she’s on a constant journey of self-discovery because sometimes it takes unprecedented situations for people to discover their true abilities and how they can utilize them in unimaginable ways.

According to May Edochie, encouragement from people all over the world inspires and motivates her to keep striving.

She wrote: “Waking up daily to the love and support I find here gets me going.”

“I am on a constant journey of self-discovery. It sometimes takes unprecedented situations to discover our true abilities and how we can utilize them in unimaginable ways.”

“I have always been behind the scenes as a wife, an entrepreneur, a backbone, a mid filder, a super mom, a prayer warrior and more, working tirelessly, resiliently and dedicated to building a peaceful and successful home.”

“God alone blesses the works of our hands in His own time. My determination/drive, and of course the love from you all have been the driving force behind my recent achievements.”

“The encouragement from y’all, my family and friends from all over the world inspires and motivates me to keep thriving.”