Mbaka Remains My Father In Faith, Says Peter Obi On ‘Stingy’ Remark

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), says Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, remains his father in faith no matter what he does.

Recall that recently, Mbaka stated that Obi cannot be Nigeria’s president because he is “stingy.”

“Having an old man with a generous soul is preferable to having a young man with ‘gum’ hands.” The priest had remarked, “Peter has a curse; if he doesn’t come to kneel down on this adoration altar, he won’t go anyplace.”

The remark drew controversy, and Mbaka later apologized for the remark.

In an interview with Voice of the People 90.3FM, streamed on YouTube on Sunday, Obi stated that despite the remark, he will always respect Mbaka as a priest.

“For me, Father Mbaka is an ordained priest of God and as a priest, he remains my priest and I will always respect and show my allegiance to the church,” Obi said.

“And whatever he says, I take, because he is my father, he is my father in faith and I respect him any day. He is my brother. We are very close; that’s my own. And whenever he says something wrong, I pray over it. If he says something right, I pray over it. So, mine is prayers and whatever he does, I love him. This is me because he is a priest of God.

‘”I don’t have any problem with him. Whatever he says, I put it in prayers. If he says I’m not going to be voted because I don’t have money, my prayer is may God make these people who are collecting money to vote to see reasons why they should not do so. That’s prayers.

“In fact, I had travelled when he said that. If I was there, I would have told him ‘since you’ve seen this, pray for me to overcome it’. That’s what I tell to every pastor. I meet pastors everyday who tell me ‘Peter, this is what is going to happen’. And I tell them ‘since you’ve seen it, let’s pray that it doesn’t happen’.”