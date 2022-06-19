Mbaka’s Followers React To Adoration Ministry Ban

Members of the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry has reacted to the ban placed on Catholic members from attending the church.

Recall that the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, had banned Catholic members from Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The ban was in response to Mbaka statement condemning Labor Party, LP presidential candidate Peter Obi for being a stingy man.

Mbaka had during a mid week service in his church stated that the former governor would not become president and it was better for an old man to rule Nigeria than a stingy one.

Following the development, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu distance itself from Mbaka’s declaration, noting that the clergyman’s utterances breached Canon 220 of 1983 Code of Canon Law that prohibited anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

In a letter Bishop Onaga personally signed, which was addressed to ‘All the Clergy, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu’, banned them from having anything to do with the Adoration Ministry.

However, Mbaka’s followers have shared their reactions to the ban while speaking to The Punch.

Some of the members also called for prayers for the clergyman so he could come out stronger and not fall in faith during his trial period.

One of the followers, Damian Ihuoma, said, “The news came to me as a rude shock. I planned to take my daughter to Adoration for dedication tomorrow (Sunday) but as it is now, there is nothing I can do than to reschedule it.

“I am Catholic and I believe in her teaching of obedience. Since this evening, I have been sending text messages to friends that they shouldn’t come again. So, the ban came as a surprise.”

Another follower, Anthony Okechukwu, said, “It is expected by those who know the Catholic church and how it operates; slow to anger but firm in decision. I told my friends that the issue of Peter Obi may sink Mbaka and the Adoration Ministry. The matter hasn’t ended oo!

“The statement that the ban will be followed by canonical processes is pregnant. If the allegations of insubordination and unethical practices are proven, the maximum result will be expulsion, especially when it was alleged that he had been warned several times in the past.

“The best anyone that loves him can do is to pray for him, after all, there are some good aspects of him we can’t deny. Even the Bishop’s letter was clear on the fact that he needs our prayers. Let’s pray for him instead of apportioning blames.”