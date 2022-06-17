MC Oluomo Calls Ex-Girlfriend ‘Lovely Woman’ On Her Birthday

Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has celebrated his ex-lover, Ehi Ogbebor,on her 37th birthday.

MC Oluomo in a post on his Instagram handle described Ogbebor as a “lovely and wonderful woman” while also celebrating her for being a “hard working woman and an incredible leader”.

“Happy birthday to a strong and hardworking woman who can achieve anything she sets her mind to. You’re an incredible leader and someone who fills people around her with absolute confidence.

“You don’t just deserve people’s recognition because of your seniority, you deserve it because you’re a genuinely lovely and wonderful woman.

“I’m wishing you a mellow birthday that will hopefully provide some well earned relaxation for you.”

Ogbebor, an interior decorator took to the comments to apprecuate MC Oluomo describing him as “my best friend for life”.

“Thanks my besty FOR LIFE…. a GOOD great nice man…. am privileged to call you FRIEND…. MY FRIEND FOR LIFE…. ALLAH BLESS YOU.”

Recall that in January 2021, she made her relationship with Oluomo public. However, the relationship later crashed due to allegations of infidelity.