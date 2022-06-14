Melaye: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku… PDP Will Win Presidential Poll Before 12pm

Dino Melaye, a former senator, has expressed that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is “baby weight” when compared to Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television.

Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during the interview, Melaye, a staunch supporter of the PDP candidate, stated that the former vice-president has been advised to start preparing his acceptance speech for 2023.

“For us in the PDP, we have advised Atiku to put together his acceptance speech because he is the next president of the Federal Republic Nigeria,” the former senator said.

“Bola Tinubu, with his inordinate ambition, is no match in any way with Atiku. Bola Tinubu is baby weight compared to Atiku Abubakar in all ramifications — politically, socially, medically, even religiously.

“Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, in terms of political popularity, are not on the same page. In terms of political experience, you cannot put Tinubu and Atiku on the same page.

Atiku stepped down for MKO Abiola. Atiku Abubakar, by virtue of being the vice-president of this country at a time, has political edge in terms of experience more than Bola Tinubu.

“In terms of connections, political manpower, knowing and understanding this country, including the problems, you cannot put them on the same page.

“In terms of even vying for that position, a road you have passed through thrice, a man who is trying to take that route for the first time cannot begin to drag muscle with you.

“Go and write it down clearly in capital letters. By 12 o’ clock by the grace of God, election is over.”