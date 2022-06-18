Mental Health: Ada Ameh Recuperating Fine, Says Empress Njameh

Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah, has revealed that her friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, is recuperating.

Njamah’s post surfaced on Friday, days after Ameh revealed on Instagram that she was undergoing a mental health challenge.

Advertisement

In the post, Ameh explained that she was being sued by a client for failing to execute her responsibilities despite her current ordeal and the issue is ‘taking her life’.

The actress, however maintained optimism at the end of the video.

Responding to the public about Ameh’s health, Njamah published a video of her colleague sleeping.

She mentioned in the caption of her video that the ‘The Johnsons’ star is doing very well as she is ‘baby sitting’ her as she also needs ‘words of encouragement’ from the public.

Ameh has spent over two decades in the movie industry, dating back to 1996 when she played her first role in the movie ‘Domitila’