‘Mind What You Post On Social Media’ – Police Warn In New Security Tips

The Delta State Police Command has taken to social media to share security tips with members of the public ahead of the weekend.

The spokesperson, Bright Edafe, on Friday highlighted measures the citizen must follow to ensure their safety following the growing trend of insecurity across the country.

Below are the listed 15 security tips ahead of the weekend:

Never use car stickers that say where you work, especially if you have a prestigious job.

Never share pictures of your kids in their school uniforms or badges. Protect your kids.

When you attend parties, don’t let the band get you so high that you start spraying money. Use an envelope.

Don’t be the one that tries to empty the ATM by making large withdrawals. You don’t need 50k in your wallet to feel like a man.

Permanently delete your bank transaction notifications, especially SMS. You really can memorize your bank balance. Shred your POS/ATM receipts.

Don’t go jogging while it’s dark. You really should be more intelligent than that. If you can, get someone trusted as a company.

Always lock your doors, even if you’re only going out to switch off your generator.

Never wear your ID outside your workplace. No one needs to know where you work.

Be accountable to your spouse or parents, and let someone know where you are at every point.

As much as you can, don’t send kids alone on errands outside your house. They are soft targets.

Don’t try to show that you are the richest in the neighborhood by making large donations in your estate meetings. Learn modesty.

When you give, give with modesty and privately, and learn to say, “I can’t spare that amount now.”

Don’t stay late in your office long after closing hours. That deadline work can be done later or at home if you wish.

Make safety the number one factor in your decision always.

Mind what you post about yourself on social media.