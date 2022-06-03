Mr Ibu Arrests Nollywood Actor Who Hacked His Social Media Pages

Popular Nigerian actor, John Okafor, professionally known as Mr Ibu, has arrested a colleague for hacking his social media pages.

The daughter of the actor, Chioma Jasmine in a post on her Instagram account disclosed that the actor has been arrested.

According to Jasmine, the actor has confessed to hacking Mr Ibu’s social media account, but the reason behind his action has not been stated.

She asked fans of her father if they would be interested in knowning the identity of the actor.

Jasmine wrote, “This is to let everyone know that we have cat fished the person that hacked MR Ibu’s verified Instagram account! He was arrested yesterday and the case is in the police station! He confessed to the crime and the investigation is still ongoing, it’s so saddening to know that it was one of his colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

“His motives are still yet to be known. Revealing his identity depends on how far the extent of the damages that he was using the account to do was! Please help us let the general public know that they can stop reporting the account now as it had been restored to us! Thanks.

“Should we reveal his identity or temper justice with as he has been begging for forgiveness since yesterday! Note he also hacked his Facebook and the email he uses in receiving notifications from banks! He’s only begging we cover his identity because he said it will Jeopardize his career in the Nollywood industry! Please what do y’all suggest we do in this regard! Keep sharing until it gets to the appropriate news agencies! Thanks.”