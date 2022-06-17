Mr Macaroni Calls Out President Buhari, Police Over Abduction Of Ameerah, 16 Others

Nigerian skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, has called out the Nigerian Police and President Buhari on their silence regarding the distress signal sent by Ameerah Sufyan.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, “Yesterday, Ameerah sent a distress Tweet that she and 16 others, including three pregnant women and two little kids, were abducted at gun point by people in police uniforms in Abuja! I call on The President and all security agents in Nigeria!! Please Find Them!!!! @MBuhari @PoliceNG”

On the 14th of June, Ameerah Sufyan, who is known to be a mind coach, sent a broadcast message on her WhatsApp and distress message on her Twitter account, explaining that she had been kidnapped at gun point by men in Police uniforms, alongside three pregnant women and two kids, making a complete number of 17 people.

Unknown to her abductors, she hid her phone, allowing her to send a message for help. She wrote; “Please, whoever has my whatsapp number, I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gun point by people with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and 2 kids.”

The Nigeria Police is yet to give an update on their rescue but the FCT command gave a promising tweet that they are making progress towards their rescue.

The tweet read, “Update on Finding @Ameerah_sufyan. The FCT Police Command wishes to update the general public on the above as follows; the investigative and tactical apparatus on the case remains as discoveries are looking promising. Contact is maintained with her family to speed up investigation.”