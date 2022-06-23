Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Listen To What The People Want, Kumuyi Tells Politicians

Politicians are advised to conduct research on what Nigerians want from the next set of leaders by William Kumuyi, founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

After paying a courtesy visit to Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the governor of the state, Kumuyi spoke to journalists in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara, on Wednesday.

He claims that political leaders should hold dialogues, particularly in light of rumors about Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

“The Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket is a difficult and slippery area,” he said.

“So, what I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heartbeat of the country as well as desires of the people.

“Politicians should know that they are not there for themselves. They are there for all of us. They should ask and make their researches about what the country wants.

“They should ask and make their researches on what the country wants, what the people want. If they listen to the people, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there.”