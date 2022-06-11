Muslim-Muslim Ticket: MURIC Urges Tinubu To Consult Northern Governors

Before selecting a running mate for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu should consult the ‘Noble Dozen,’ according to the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Tinubu was elected flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after winning the party’s presidential primaries on Wednesday at Eagles Square in Abuja.

The Islamic group explained that the ‘Noble Dozen’ refers to the twelve Northern governors who insisted on giving the South the opportunity to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

On Saturday, MURIC issued a statement signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

“We will like to advise that apart from ensuring that the position of vice president in 2023 goes to the North, Senator Tinubu should consult the ‘Noble Dozen’,” the group said.

“Those we refer to as the Noble Dozen are those twelve (12) sincere Northern governors who disabused the minds of Nigerians concerning the myth of Northern hegemony and a nonexistent caliphate oligarchy by insisting that APC’s presidential candidate must come from the South. This was a great sacrifice and a noble idea.

“They demonstrated statesmanship, patriotism and nobility of thought by that action.“