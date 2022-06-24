My Family And I with Ekweremadus in Their Travail, Says Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the presidency, Peter Obi, has responded to the UK’s accusation of organ harvesting against Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were detained by the London Metropolitan Police on Thursday and charged with bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

Following an investigation by the police’s specialized crime team, according to the London Metropolitan Police, they were charged.

The investigation was started, according to the police, after detectives received a May 2022 alert about possible violations of the modern slavery legislation.

Ekweremadu and his wife were subsequently remanded in custody until July 7 pending further investigation.

In a tweet on Friday, Obi expressed concern over the allegation, saying justice should be served on the case.

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail,” Obi tweeted.

“We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”