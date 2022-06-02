My Hope Of Winning APC Presidential Ticket Very High – Badaru

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru has stated that he is hopeful of emerging winner of the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The party has slated the exercise for June 6, 7 and 8.

The governor disclosed this during an interview on BBC Hausa Monday.

Badaru stated that his scorecard would convince the party’s delegates to vote for him without bribing them.

He added that he delivered on many party assignments, saying he won election for the party in Bayelsa State.

When asked whether he is hopeful of emerging winner of the APC presidential primary, Badaru said, “My hope is very high. I travelled to various parts of the country on official APC assignments and delivered them. I won election in Bayelsa for the APC. I was in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun Bauchi, among other places on campaign missions. All the missions were successful.

“Delegates know me and I know them. In 2011, I led the APC convention. They have seen my scorecard. I led election committee during our latest convention.

“I relate with them well. I travelled to many states on reconciliation missions or election matters or aspirants screening. They respect me and I respect them. Delegates can collect (money) from every aspirant, but will only vote for a credible person.”