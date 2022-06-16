My Next Attempt At Presidency Will Be Supersonic, Says Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has stated that he will run for president again in the near future.

After visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, Bello took questions from state house correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

The governor paid Buhari a visit to express gratitude for his support in the APC presidential primary election.

Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, won the ticket with 1,271 votes, while the Kogi governor received 47 votes.

Bello said he used the APC presidential election to “test the mic,” and that his next run will be “supersonic.”

He urged his supporters not to become “disillusioned,” saying that “in life, you win some and lose some.”

In the upcoming elections, he urged his supporters to vote for the ruling party.