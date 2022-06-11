My Sickness Is Getting Worse – Justin Bieber Cries Out

International Canadian musician, Justin Bieber has cried out over his deteriorating health challenge that has affected his professional career.

The 28-year-old singer took to his official Instagram page on Friday to explain his situation in a barely three minutes video clip.

According to Bieber, he currently suffers facial paralysis on a part of his face to the ear, and hence would need to rest for a long time to heal up so he can again give back a hundred per cent to what he knows how to do best (music).

Revealing the cause of the ailment, the singer narrated that a virus had attacked the nerves in his ear, thereby affecting his facial nerves and causing a part of his face to be paralyzed.

Bieber said: “As you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

“I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse”, he said.

Bieber had said earlier that he was postponing a few shows of his Justice World Tour due to a “non-Covid related illness”.

In another news, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has reacted to the speculations of dating Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid.

A few months ago, social media went agog after videos and photos of Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid partying at a nightclub surfaced online.

The several public appearances of the two stars fueled more speculations about their romantic affair.

Also, during Wizkid’s 3-day MIL Concert at the 02 Arena, Osas Ighodaro flew to the United Kingdom and it was indeed a swell time for the actress who seemingly had an all-access pass to the London event.

Considering how Osa Ighodara was consistently heard using affectionate terms like ‘baby’ and locking hands with the singer in some of the videos shared online, many social media users assumed the duo were an item.

However, in a recent interview with media personalities, Gbemi and Toolz, Osas cleared the air about dating Wizkid.