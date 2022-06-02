Naira Marley, Ayra Starr, Others To Feature On Wizkid’s New Album

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has teased his fan with a number of acts that will feature on his upcoming album, ‘More Love Less Ego’.

The acts according to Wizkid include: Naira Marley, Ayra Starr, and a few others.

Fondly called Starboy, the singer made this known via his Instagram stories after sharing a snippet of his upcoming body of works on Wednesday.

He also revealed that the album will be released on August 5, 2022.

According to the ‘Ojuelegba ‘ crooner, Naira Marley, TY Dolla $ign, BNXN aka Buju, Flame, and Skepta collaborated with him on songs on the album.

However, the singer did not confirm whether these are the only featured artists on the album.