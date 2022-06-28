NDLEA Seizes 1.3 Tonnes Of Drug Exhibits, Arrests Over 500 Traffickers In Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has seized 1,310.3184kg of drug exhibits amounting to about 1.3 tons in the state.

The exhibits, comprising 1,294.131kg of Cannabis Sativa, 16.1874kg of Psychotropic Substances, and 105 litres of Codeine, were seized in the past few months.

In the process of seizing them, over 500 suspected drug dealers and traffickers were also arrested by the command.

The Commander of Narcotics and State Commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, stated this on Monday during a grand finale of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking held at the Katsina Local Government Service Commission.

He said at least three hundred and eighty-eight (388) substance users have also been counseled and rehabilitated within the period, adding that nineteen (19) are still undergoing rehabilitation in the command’s facility.

According to Ibrahim, the command secured fifteen (15) convictions of drug dealers, who were sentenced to various jail terms years, maintaining that the command in conjunction with NDLEA formation in other states arrested ten (10) drug dealers whose consignments were intercepted in other states but were destined for Katsina.

He, however, expressed worry that over 90% of the arrested suspects and counseled clients are between the age bracket of 15-40 years.