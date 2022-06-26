Nigeria Is A Complex Country To Navigate Through –Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, stated on Saturday that “Nigeria is a complex country to navigate through.”

He spoke during a special prayer session at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Wuse 2, Abuja, which was organized as part of activities honoring House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s 60th birthday.

Additionally, Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, attended the event in his capacity as the president’s representative.

This was according to a statement on Saturday by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled: ‘60th birthday: Continue to Serve Nigeria, Says Buhari…Gbajabiamila Remains a Patriotic Nigerian – Tinubu.’

Also Read: South-South APC Leaders Pledge Support For Tinubu

Tinubu described Gbajabiamila as a patriotic Nigerian, who uses his position to enhance good governance. He said God had made it possible for him to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians through the legislature.

He said, “May God give you good health to work for Nigeria. It is a complex country that you have to navigate through. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, give us the stability, the peace to govern; the love that we share for one another, the patriotism that will make us proud of our country.”