Nigeria Is Their Safe Haven – Mary Njoku Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery, Fake Doctors

Nollywood actress and film-maker Mary Remmy Njoku has said that Nigeria is a safe haven for unqualified foreign-trained cosmetic surgeons.

The actress said this after an Instagram influencer known as Crystabel allegedly died from complications while having some work done in a body enhancement Lagos clinic.

She explained that the unqualified surgeons whom she referred to IJGB (I Just Got Back) will keep killing their clients if people continued blaming the victims.

She said: “Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons. Small accent and you are in business.

“Thanks to gullible Nigerians who make sure they continue Killing people by BLAMING THE VICTIMs. SAD. To those very few doctors who come home save lives. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has spoken about her new decision on getting plastic surgery done on her bum.

The mother of three stated via her Instagram handle that she is no longer planning on having plastic surgery, maintaining that she is satisfied with the one that she has done.

The fashionista also revealed that she has already paid for the procedure but would not be going ahead with it because she is scared.