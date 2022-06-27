Nigerians Drag Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike For ‘Disrespecting’ Jesus At FunnyBone’s Wedding

Lagos Socialite Pretty Mike has been dragged online for an act that many people termed ‘disrespectful’ to Jesus Christ during the wedding ceremony of famous comedian FunnyBone.

Pretty Mike turned up for the wedding reception of FunnyBone with a group of ladies wearing only underwear.

The ladies depicted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and Pretty Mike also shared the photos on his Instagram page, saying the world would have been a better place if the saviour was a woman.

He added that women are the most undermined secret weapon given to humanity by God.

He captioned the post: “What if the savior of mankind was a woman,I honestly think this world would have been a better Place…… “women, the most undermined secret weapon given to us, by the almighty one”

However, many netizens slammed him for disrespecting Christians stating he can not try such with the Islamic religion.

_luchi.x wrote: “This is a wedding reception. I feel like this is a big disrespect …it’s not everything that you catch unnecessary cruise with”

empresspearl2107 wrote: “This is blasphemy of the highest order.”

yorm5 wrote: “Can you do the same with other religion? Especially Muslim.”

maureenonyinye wrote: “This is very disrespectful.common on wedding reception naaaaa he should have been bounced from the gate”

vinah_licious wrote: “Ppl that allow him do these things at their weddings….. even if he is my husbands BFF as a bride he will come as Chi whatever not as pretty Mike.”