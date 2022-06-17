Nigerians Drag Nollywood Actor For Spraying Money On His Wife After Giving Birth

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Nigerians have slammed Nollywood actor and comedian Osinachi Dike a.k.a Apama  after he sprayed money on his wife Ogechi who welcomed a daughter on June 15.

The excited actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his child, posting a video where he sprayed his wife some naira notes while she lay on the hospital bed with drips on her.

The new father wrote: “Thank you Jesus, is another baby girl in my house.”

He later added, “You may not understand the joy that I have now, Apama of yesterday with 2girls and a boy.thanx to * hospital… you guys remains the best hospital in owerri here,pls my future Inlaw’s start bringing your baby milk and pampers.00###44#08 access Dike o. Cos I will soon decide who she will marry ohhh.”

However Nigerians were not pleased with the money spraying video and condemned the untidy state of the hospital.

Princessemike wrote: “You would have used the money to take her to a better hospital.”

Alexbello wrote: “You should use the money to take them to a better hospital oh.”

BennyLee wrote: “Congratulations! Not even a better hospital. Not even VIP room. Is that what she needs? Una too dey funny me sometimes sha what’s the nonsense? Abeg.”

Young charles: “Congratulations to you and your family. May God continue to be with you and your family.”

