Nigerians Drag Nollywood Actor For Spraying Money On His Wife After Giving Birth

Nigerians have slammed Nollywood actor and comedian Osinachi Dike a.k.a Apama after he sprayed money on his wife Ogechi who welcomed a daughter on June 15.

The excited actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his child, posting a video where he sprayed his wife some naira notes while she lay on the hospital bed with drips on her.

The new father wrote: “Thank you Jesus, is another baby girl in my house.”

He later added, “You may not understand the joy that I have now, Apama of yesterday with 2girls and a boy.thanx to * hospital… you guys remains the best hospital in owerri here,pls my future Inlaw’s start bringing your baby milk and pampers.00###44#08 access Dike o. Cos I will soon decide who she will marry ohhh.”

However Nigerians were not pleased with the money spraying video and condemned the untidy state of the hospital.

Princessemike wrote: “You would have used the money to take her to a better hospital.”

Alexbello wrote: “You should use the money to take them to a better hospital oh.”

BennyLee wrote: “Congratulations! Not even a better hospital. Not even VIP room. Is that what she needs? Una too dey funny me sometimes sha what’s the nonsense? Abeg.”

Young charles: “Congratulations to you and your family. May God continue to be with you and your family.”