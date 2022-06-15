Nigerians Pray For Singer Tems As She Suffers Reflux Laryngitis, Cancels International Shows

Some Nigerians have offered prayers for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, as she takes a break from music after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

The singer made this known in a post shared on Instagram, stating she has postponed her two International shows in line with the doctor’s order.

While expressing sadness over the issue, Tems said she’s not feeling too good at the moment but promised her fans that she would be back and better.

Reflux laryngitis is a voice disorder that results from irritation and swelling of the vocal folds due to the backflow of stomach fluids into the throat.

She wrote: “It breaks my heart to say this but there’s no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time to protect what’s left of my voice. On the Doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week the Birmingham show on the 15th June and the London on the 17th July.

“The new date for both shows will be announced tomorrow. All ticket are still valid! Again, I am so sorry, I am so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back better and ever by the grace of God. Then I’ll give you the best show ever, Appreciate you all for the understanding. You mean the world to me.”

Following the revelations, some Nigerians stormed her comment section, praying for her to get well soon.

osahonplux wrote: “Quick recovery girl… this is why it’s necessary to always have a side hustle”

cisco_michaels wrote: “Get well soon darling… please don’t go for too long you and Ayra are the only exceptional female artistes we have biko.”

christradewears1 wrote: “Get well soon baby girl”

djmanizy wrote: “GOD is your strength amen you fine”

2pistolls wrote: “Our thoughts are with u sweetheart”

cakesbymercy08152059760 wrote: “Good health is better than everything Quick recovery”

anyibiz_automobiles_ng wrote: “Shall pray make them no remember you….quick recovery I wish her”