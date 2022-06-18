Nigerians React As Davido Buys Wrist Watch Worth N192 Million For His 2-Year-Old Son

Nigerian singer and billionaire son David Adeleke popularly called Davido has stirred hilarious reactions online after the latest gift to his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido took to his Instagram page to share an Audemars Piguet wristwatch, he recently bought for his son.

The Audemars Piguet wristwatch is reportedly worth $320,000 which is equivalent to N192,000,000.

Reacting to this, some social media users claimed it will be a huge investment for Davido’s son in the long run because the price might increase before he clocks 20 years.

bitcoin_chief wrote: “It’s an investment people before he is 20 price has gone up.”

classy_jesters wrote: “There’s money and there’s OBO money”

ade___damola1 wrote: “Poverty will never be my portion and to everyone reading this”

sonofgraceghana wrote: “Na waoo me wer neva see 50 thousand naira 4 my life before 1yr old pikin the wear 192m watch”

unwana_kingz wrote: “David do you need a God daughter I’m available for adoption ooooo I promise to be good”

adanze_h wrote: “Make them no cut ya hand for school ooh.”

opspinkly wrote: “Is for Chioma, leave that story.