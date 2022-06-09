Nigerians React As FG Claims ISWAP Behind Ondo Church Attack

Nigerians have reacted to the claim by the Federal Government that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) was responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Recall that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, claimed that the terrorist group was behind last Sunday’s killing of worshippers in the church.

Aregbesola revealed this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor of Osun State disclosed that the federal government has located the terrorists responsible for killing the worshippers in Owo.

Aregbesola who addressed the reporters alongside the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The minister added that the church was not attacked based on ethnic agenda.

He called on Nigerians to work together to defeat the terrorists.

However, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views regarding the claim made by the federal government.

See some of the reactions below.