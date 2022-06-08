Nigerians React As Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket

Reactions have trailed the emergence of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Recall that Tinubu defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and ten others to emerge as the APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

With Tinubu’s victory, he will square up against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and NNPP’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to become the next leader of the country in 2023.

Following the development, some netizens have take to social media to react to Tinubu’s emergence as the APC standard bearer.

See some of the reactions below.

@PerfectAUS wrote: “It was obvious Tinubu will emerge APC presidential flag bearer, it’s also unfortunate that with the rotten structure in the Nigerian electoral system jagaban is likely to emerge winner of 2023 presidential election. I sorry for Nigeria.”

@ifeomaella2 wrote: “Just wonderful…. We already know who the president is going to be, is there still need for election…. Politics and it’s lies.”

@IsaacBalami wrote: “Wetin concern me?

President or no president e no concern me again!

“Even if we don’t have president again in Nigeria it will not stop me from eating my favourite food, fufu with egusi soup. Politics na scam!”

@CybersecSensei wrote: “The man is not Healthy… He will be another London Hospital case and a burden to the entire country. We can’t let that happen again after this colossal disaster that we have been managing. Kolework!”

@AlexEbiwoe wrote: “In a sane society, person like Tinubu supposed dey home for the elderly, but then again we don’t live in a sane society.”

@quincypetersjr wrote: “E farabale Emi Lokan! O ti kan looto o #CityBoy won this round! Now fingers are crossed and never underestimate d power of money in politics if spent d right way.”

@sleemeasy wrote: “It’s so pathetic that we have to go through this again 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. Well if you are interested in knowing different ways to make money through crypto dm let me guide you.”

@engagertrend: “But, the NWC, Northern Governors tried for Tinubu sha.

“I pray their deal is not Afonja’s deal.

If you know the story of Afonja…in Ilorin.”