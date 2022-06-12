Nigerians React As Yul Edochie Loses His Daughter’s Respect

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been mocked online after his daughter spoke disrespectfully to him in a social media post.

As the marriage of Yul Edochie to his colleague Judy Austin continue to generate reactions online, his daughter in a post on Instagram issued a warning to those linking him to her father’s marriage brouhaha.

She refuted the claims of being an actress or having any business with Nollywood stating that people should not force any career on her.

She added that she doesn’t act in movies nor is interested in acting and warned people to stop tagging her on posts related to Yul Edochie.

She wrote: “Please I’m not an actress, I have no business with acting and Nollywood, No day force carer on me Abeg. I don’t act and I’m not interested in acting. Acting is for him, not me and I am a whole different person. I am on my own identity. Please stop taking me in a post related to him, Nollywood, films, and actors. I am not interested in Nollywood”

However, many Nigerians faulted Yul Edochie’s daughter for making referencing her father as ‘Him’ with many people claiming she’s still feeling bad about the new marriage to Judy Austin.

See some of the reactions below.

bet_herbalsecret wrote: “See how he lose respect in front of his daughter. She now addresses her dad as “him”

db_naturals_ wrote: “Lmao. It’s the way she’s referring to her father as “him” for me”

rare_melekun wrote: “If she was proud of her father, she definitely won’t say this…that’s what “Him” gets for being irresponsible.”

hardewunmii__ wrote: “Not his daughter referring her father to “him”

myselfdefense_ng wrote: “This man has made himself an object of caricature and even his kids don’t want to associate with him anymore”

kinky_vee wrote: “Yul Edochie just used his own hands to spoil the beautiful family God have to him”

__ummii wrote: “When you break a mothers heart , you automatically break the daughter(s) heart too”