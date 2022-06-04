Nigeria’s Problems’ll Be Resolved With Kwankwaso As President – NNPP Chair

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and former governor of Kano State, has been asked to remain the party’s sole presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the NNPP’s founding National Chairman, stated this at a news conference in Lagos on Friday.

Aniebonam stated that the NNPP’s special national convention on June 8 in Abuja was to confirm Kwankwaso, a former defense minister, as the party’s candidate.

Aniebonam stated, “He (Kwankwaso) is to be returned unopposed. Kwankwaso is a man of God. Now is the time for God’s intervention in Nigeria. What Nigeria needs now is a strong leader like Kwankwaso, a man with character and patriotism with capacity for human development.

“When we get a strong leader, all agitation will die a natural death. If Kwankwaso emerges the President, some of these problems will be resolved.”