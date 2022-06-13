Nkechi Blessing Lashes Trolls Saying She’s Lonely And Sad Over Relationship Breakup

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has slammed trolls claiming she’s sad and lonely over her relationship breakup with ex-lover and Ekiti State Politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

Recall that two months ago, Nkechi Blessing was involved in a messy breakup with Opeyemi Falagan as they exposed some of their secrets online.

Opeyemi Falegan later apologised to Nkechi Blessing but the actress said she has moved on and was already in another relationship.

Despite the claims of being in another relationship, Nkechi Blessing has failed to share photos and videos of her new lover.

Responding to trolls who criticized her for not showing off her new man, Nkechi Blessing said people should assume whatever they like because she would not listen to them.

She wrote: “When I was posting a man, dem say I dey show off, now I no want post, my new man, dey say I am lonely and sad, You see this internet troll?? Dem no fit die better lonely ooo sad ooo single ooo, married ooo as long as am getting the D, assume whatever you like”