NLC Urges FG To End Strike By ASUU, Others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to end the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in his contributions to the report of the Director-General, International Labour Organisation, during the 110th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference which opened on Tuesday has the theme: “Social justice, decent work”.

Wabba stated that the NLC has written to the Federal Government on how to end the universities’ workers’ strike.

“We call on the government to bring this strike to an end without further delay,” he said.