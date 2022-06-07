Nnamani, Two Presidential Aspirants Stepped Down For Osinbajo – Senator Gaya

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and two other presidential aspirants have reportedly stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

APC chieftain and Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya, disclosed this while briefing Channels Television on Tuesday in Abuja.

Although he didn’t mention who the other aspirants are, there are speculations that they are ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and a Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice.

Noting that the ruling party has decided to zone the presidential slot to the South-West region, he stated that the aspirants are expected to address the delegates shortly.

“We have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu; it comes down to the South-West. I’m aware that a few aspirants have stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. They are Ken Nnamani and two others. I think that will be announced later,” he stated.

“Whatever the number the party decides; it is up for because the people need to come and address the party members and tell them if they are stepping down, why are they stepping down, and for who. If they are not stepping down, let them tell Nigerians what they intend to do to improve the situation in the governance of Nigeria.”