No Agreement To Make Tinubu President After Buhari -Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima, has stated that there is no agreement between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ahmed Tinubu to make him president of the country following Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

On Friday night, Yerima, who is also a presidential contender on the platform of the ruling party, APC, revealed this on Trust Tv’s political program, Daily Politics.

Tinubu told party delegates in Ogun State on Thursday that it was his turn to become Nigeria’s president.

The former governor of Lagos State also explained how he appointed Buhari as president and gave his slot as Vice President to Yemi Osinbajo, who is now eyeing the presidency after serving as vice president for two terms.

Moreso, it was believed that there was a gentleman’s agreement that ACN will produce the next candidate for the post of president after Buhari’s tenure.

However, Yerima said there was no record that such an agreement was entered into with the party.

“There is no ‘gentleman agreement’. At that time, who was the chairman of the party? Initially, we had Chief Bisi Akande and later, we had John Oyegun and today we have Senator Abdullahi Adamu, we had [Mai Mala] Buni along the process and so on.

“So, was it Chief Bisi Akande that sat down with some people? Any decision taken outside of the structure of the party is not recognised. The party has a National Working Committee, the party also has what we call NEC and there is the overall decision-making body which is the Convention.

He continued, “Any decision that is not taken within the structure of the party is not a decision. You can not have an understanding with a person and say ‘this is what will happen. If a party wants to make a decision, it is either taken by the national working committee, the NEC or it is taken by the Convention.

“If a decision is taken by the Convention, it can not be changed. But decisions can be reviewed based on any circumstances. Even if there was that understanding, the circumstances of today may be different from what it was when that understanding was reached but I’m not aware of any understanding.”