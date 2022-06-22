‘No Difference Between Some Of Your Colleagues And Portable’ – Basketmouth Knocks Gov. Okowa’s Aide

Nigerian comedian cum actor BasketMouth has slammed Ossai Ovie Success an aide to Delta State Gover Ifeanyi Okowa over his recent outburst on Nigerian singer Portable.

Reall that Ossai Ovie Success, in a Facebook post said Portable, should be taken to a rehabilitation centre with immediate effect.

This comes after the Ogun State Police command ordered the singer’s arrest following a viral video of Portable ordering some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him surfaced online.

Okowa’s aide commended the singer for defeating poverty but said a lot of his misbehaviours are associated with too much consumption of alcohol and drug.

Ossai said someone close to Portable should as a matter of urgency take the singer to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre.

According to Ossai Ovie some celebrities who started developing kidney problems or having issues in their career are linked to excessive intake of alcohol and drugs.

Reacting to this, BasketMouth in a post shared on his Instagram page insinuates that there ain’t much difference between Portable and colleagues of Okowa’s aide.

He added that Ossai Ovie should also recommend some of his colleagues to join Portable in the rehabilitation centre.

He wrote: “That’s fine, as long as you recommend some of your colleagues to join him. The difference ain’t much.”