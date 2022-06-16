No Shortage Of Passport Booklets In Nigeria – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has stated that there is no shortage of passport booklets in the country.

He stated that with the supplies of booklets available with the Nigerian Immigration Service, there can never be shortage of booklets.

Advertisement

He said what the country was contending with was ‘human challenges’.

Also Read: Airlines May Shut Down Soon, Operators Lament Jet Fuel Crisis

Aregbesola spoke during the decoration of the acting Comptroller -General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Idris Jere, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “I say to you that there is no shortage of booklets in the country, we maybe having human challenges. The truth is that, in terms of supply of booklets we have on ground, there cannot be shortage of booklets.

“I read lamentations on social media and I want to say nobody can access Nigerian passport without going online, it is not possible those who go online are not serviced , although some still partronise touts to a cess the online process. This is because of the difficulty we have managing ourselves that is why they have refused to go through it the proper way. ”