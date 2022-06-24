No Third Term For Me, Buhari Tells Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there is no possibility of him seeking a third term in office.

The president spoke on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with Johnson on the sideline of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, the British prime minister had asked if Buhari would run for office again, and he responded by saying: “Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well.”