No Third Term For Me, Buhari Tells Boris Johnson

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Buhari To Boris Johnson: No Third Term For Me — First Person Who Tried Didn’t End Well
Buhari and Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there is no possibility of him seeking a third term in office.

The president spoke on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with Johnson on the sideline of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Also Read: 2023: I’m Confident Of Defeating Atiku, Tinubu – Kachikwu

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, the British prime minister had asked if Buhari would run for office again, and he responded by saying: “Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well.”

AdvertisementClick Here To Join The 10,000 Naira Giveaway For 100 People!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here