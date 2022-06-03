Nollywood Actor Davidson Johnson Is Dead

Nollywood actor and voice over artiste, Johnson Davidson is dead.

Davidson died on Thursday morning after a long battle with kidney failure and other illnesses.

Davidson, known for works such as Domitilla (Ashewo no be work), Global Excellence (Oga for magazine), and many others, was the brain behind Heavy Metal Studios, an indigenous and globally focused Audio Visuals Company, established in February 2004.

His close friends have taken to social media to mourn him.

