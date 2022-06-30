Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Breaks Up With Husband, JJC Skillz

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa has separated from her husband, JJC Skillz.

The husband confirmed this in a post via his Instagram handle on Thursday morning

There have been rumours that things are not going well with Funke Akindele and her husband, including their other family members over time, a development the duo have repeatedly debunked.

JJC skillz however ended the rumour this morning as he announced their separation on social media.

According to him, he tried to ensure things didn’t get to this stage but it eventually did.

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”